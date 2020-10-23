      Weather Alert

James Corden, Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and More Dazzle in “The Prom” Teaser Trailer

Oct 23, 2020 @ 9:59am

Get your glitter ready for December 11th. Ryan Murphy’s star-packed “The Prom” just released its’ first trailer and it immediately will bring you joy.

december 11th James Corden Meryl Streep Netflix Nicole Kidman Ryan Murphy the prom
