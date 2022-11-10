99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jack Harlow’s Cheering Fans Are The Fix To Online Haters

November 10, 2022 11:34AM EST
ATLANTA,GA - DECEMBER 10: Jack Harlow attends "Thats What They All Say" Album Release Dinner at STK on December 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Jack Harlow interviewed with British GQ as one of their Men of the Year. *swoons*

In his chat with Lauren Larson for GQ, he reveals that he’s more comfortable with larger crowds than smaller ones. She describes him as someone who avoids social media because despite have plenty of doting fans, there is a lot of hate there too. Those crowds he performs for are what make it all okay.

Wanna see him here in Louisville for the “No Place Like Home” show at KFC Yum Center? Grab your tickets here!

