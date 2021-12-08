Jack Harlow Says Harry Potter Made Him A Better Lyricist

Jack Harlow was named named Hitmaker Of Tomorrow by Variety, and on stage, Harlow gave credit to Harry Potter books for making him better at writing lyrics.
“So we get to the end of the school year and there’s a big assembly. The entire school is there, in my memory at least it feels like a stadium full of people. The climax of this assembly is the staff announcing the top three students who had read the most, or at least, had been credited the most points for reading. In third place they announce some fifth grader, he goes up and they give him his trophy. Second place, another fifth grader — he goes up, they give him a trophy. And in first place, a second grader, they called my name. And I had beat the entire school. I won by a landslide, I probably had quadruple whatever second place had. […] It was a competition and it brought out the competitor in me, which is a big part of the genre I’m in. All that reading is what made me the writer I am now and I’m pretty sure it’s what going to make me the hitmaker of tomorrow.”