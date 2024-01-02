Join multiple GRAMMY-nominated rapper, actor, philanthropist and entrepreneur Jack Harlow for an exclusive behind-the-curtain look at his record-breaking, sold-out 3rd annual “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour.” Watch as he goes on tour, leading up to the electrifying finale concert in Lexington, for a show like you’ve never seen before!

Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert will premiere in VR on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00pmET exclusively in Meta Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley as Jack Harlow connects with his fans on a personal level in a whole new way, breaking down geographical barriers with an intimate look into his latest Kentucky tour.

Watch the brand new trailer here!

The VR concert will feature Jack Harlow’s popular hit songs from his “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour,” including “Lovin On Me,” “Denver,” “First Class” and more.

Attendees can RSVP for the event HERE. If you’re not able to join the event when it starts, replays will be available until January 25 in Meta Horizon Worlds after the concert.