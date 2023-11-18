Jack Harlow Got Personal About Relationships

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jack Harlow attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Jack Harlow Not ‘Bothered’ By Women With “High Body Counts”

Jack Harlow is speaking about body counts. Apparently, he’s not holding high body counts against any woman he’s interested in.

Jack appeared as a special guest on Cam’ron and Ma$e’s It Is What It Is recently, and during the chat, Cam asked Harlow about what he looks for in a potential partner. “The thing about history is it often indicated a woman knows what she’s doing,” Harlow explained. “So it doesn’t bother me too much.”

