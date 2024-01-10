Jack Harlow Equals Chart Record As ‘Lovin On Me’ Returns To No. 1
January 10, 2024 11:21AM EST
Jack Harlow is having a great week. Billboard has reported that “Lovin On Me” has shot back up to the No. 1 spot on their Hot 100 chart. This marks its second run to the top of the chart after previously peaking once before in early December.
Check this out! Jack has become the only rapper, other than Drake, to bag a #1 spot on the list for four consecutive years: 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, & 2024!
Jack Harlow joined Drake to become the only rappers in history to have a #1 song in 4 consecutive years (2021-2024). pic.twitter.com/DdYoCFmZn2
— Hip Hop Community (@HipHello71450) January 9, 2024
