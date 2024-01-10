99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jack Harlow Equals Chart Record As ‘Lovin On Me’ Returns To No. 1

January 10, 2024 11:21AM EST
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: Jack Harlow performs onstage during iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Jack Harlow is having a great week. Billboard has reported that “Lovin On Me” has shot back up to the No. 1 spot on their Hot 100 chart.  This marks its second run to the top of the chart after previously peaking once before in early December.

Check this out! Jack has become the only rapper, other than Drake, to bag a #1 spot on the list for four consecutive years: 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, & 2024!

