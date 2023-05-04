Jack Harlow Announces Foundation

Jack Harlow is launching his own philanthropic foundation with the goal of giving back to Louisville. The Jack Harlow Foundation will serve as the rapper’s vehicle to “reinvest, uplift and support” organizations aiming to better Louisville.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney 💞 (@jackharlowsource)

“With all I have done and will do in my career, my home is where my heart is, my refuge, and the place that shaped me,” Harlow said. “Giving back to Louisville represents the dream I have of making a difference. My vision is to make Louisville a better place. Know that this is just the start of my philanthropic legacy, and I look forward to transforming our community and, as a result, the success and happiness of its citizens.”

Along with the official launch, The Jack Harlow Foundation announced initial gifts to four Kentucky-based organizations: Adelante Hispanic Achievers, Centro Latino, Russell: A Place of Promise and Sponsor4Success.

A talented artist and actor, and an overall great guy to represent Louisville and all of Kentucky. Congratulations, @JackHarlow. Proud to celebrate you today. pic.twitter.com/EaBme5Qr9l — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 3, 2023

Thank you @jackharlow for your continued love and support for our great city of Louisville! We are happy to share this home with you. Check out his banner on the corner of Barret and Broadway. #Jackman pic.twitter.com/TEOwfb7wrm — Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) May 3, 2023