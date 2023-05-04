99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jack Harlow Announces Foundation

May 4, 2023 5:31AM EDT
Jack Harlow Announces Foundation
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Jack Harlow attends Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch at City Market Social House on December 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jack Harlow is launching his own philanthropic foundation with the goal of giving back to Louisville. The Jack Harlow Foundation will serve as the rapper’s vehicle to “reinvest, uplift and support” organizations aiming to better Louisville.

 

 “With all I have done and will do in my career, my home is where my heart is, my refuge, and the place that shaped me,” Harlow said. “Giving back to Louisville represents the dream I have of making a difference. My vision is to make Louisville a better place. Know that this is just the start of my philanthropic legacy, and I look forward to transforming our community and, as a result, the success and happiness of its citizens.”

Along with the official launch, The Jack Harlow Foundation announced initial gifts to four Kentucky-based organizations: Adelante Hispanic Achievers, Centro Latino, Russell: A Place of Promise and Sponsor4Success.

 

