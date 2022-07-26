It’s “Friends Fan Week”!

To mark International Friendship Day, this week is “Friends Fan Week” according to Warner Bros. Discovery. As part of it in select cities, there will be a pop-up “The Friends Experience” in New York, Denver, and Toronto features 12 rooms including Monica’s kitchen and the iconic fountain seen in the show’s opening credits.
“The Friends Experience” will also host an online giveaway on Instagram offering a retail promo for 15% off on July 30 starting at noon ET on Saturday and running through noon ET on Sunday, July 31.
Social media platforms will be joining in on the event, with “Friends”-inspired TikTok and Instagram filters, Giphy Stickers, and other social media content. Fans can post a “Friends”-inspired video on TikTok or Instagram with the hashtag #FriendsFanWeek. And if you don’t have HBO Max where all the episodes now live, this week you can catch the “Friends” Marathon on TBS.