Fall is officially underway when Huber’s Pumpkin Patch opens! It officially kicks off the season tomorrow at Joe Huber’s in Borden, Indiana. Trailer rides will take pumpkin-pickers to the u-pick field for free, departing from the area next to the main family restaurant.

The pumpkin patch is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the end of October.