It Got Awkward At The Bucks Halftime Show With Ja Rule

Soooooo the Milwaukee Bucks had Ja Rule to perform for 90’s night and it was AWK from the get go.

First off, the crowd just sat there as he came out. Then he needed to point out he was an artist from the 2000’s performing on 90’s night (*crickets*). It didn’t get much better when the players literally started warming up in the middle of the performance. And Twitter couldn’t EVEN.

BRUH JA RULE NEVER GETTING BOOKED AGAIN 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lP4VmCr2d5 — UDONTEVENKNOWMYREALNAMEIMTHE[bleep]LIZARDKING™ (@UnoCincoUno) February 24, 2019

There’s a good 3.5 minutes left of halftime, Ja Rule is mid-song and Giannis is already out shooting. pic.twitter.com/sPoyVnpI7x — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 24, 2019

Ja Rule at the Bucks half time show pic.twitter.com/Ch4RLNAssl — 😶 (@ImSoFarGone24) February 24, 2019

Ja Rule Performs at Bucks Halftime Show and No One Cared https://t.co/FZFjpDzEC9 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 24, 2019

Timberwolves jumped in with the jab…and Ja was not having it…

You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way… your CURSED NOW!!! You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years… AND KAT IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I’ll lift the CURSE!!! 😘 kiss of death… https://t.co/RzUn4vKx2Y — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 24, 2019

