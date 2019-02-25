It Got Awkward At The Bucks Halftime Show With Ja Rule

Soooooo the Milwaukee Bucks had Ja Rule to perform for 90’s night and it was AWK from the get go.

First off, the crowd just sat there as he came out. Then he needed to point out he was an artist from the 2000’s performing on 90’s night (*crickets*). It didn’t get much better when the players literally started warming up in the middle of the performance. And Twitter couldn’t EVEN.

Timberwolves jumped in with the jab…and Ja was not having it…

 

