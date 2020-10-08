Introducing the Justin Bieber Crocs Collaboration
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Justin Bieber attends the premiere of YouTube Originals' "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Justin Bieber and Crocs have officially teamed up together for an all new shoe collaboration. One, Crocs are obviously cool if first Post Malone had his own collaboration and now Justin Bieber. Two, Justin Bieber already has his own fashion line called ‘Drew House’.
The Justin Bieber Crocs go on sale October 13th and are bright yellow with 8 JibBitz charms including ones that say “Drew” and “Drew House”. Justin must be the perfect new collaboration for them because Crocs stock has soared since the announcement.
Even his buddy DJ Khaled loves his new Bieber crocs.