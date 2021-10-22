Indianapolis Family Goes Viral For Award-Winning Costumes

For the last six years, the St. Laurent family, from Indianapolis, has been dressing up in elaborate costumes handmade by mom Adrienne. They’ve everyone from the Addams Family, characters from the film “Beetlejuice,” characters from the 1993 film “Coneheads,” the Jetsons family, and more!
Adrienne, 39, and her husband Andy, 40, were high school sweethearts and today, they have two children, Adelyn, 14, and Tate, 11. This whole tradition started over laundry in 2015.
Adrienne said, “When Tate was four, I was doing laundry and I realized one of his shirts looked like Pugsley’s shirt from ‘The Addams Family,’” “I thought it would be fun to all dress up like ‘Addams Family’ characters for that upcoming Halloween and things just took off from there.”
She makes them all from scratch, using stuff they find at thrift shops, papier-mâché, poster board, wire hangers, felt and lots of hot glue. And they’ve won prizes for their costumes at a local festival in 2016, 2018 and 2019. They’ve got an Instagram account @thathalloweenfamily where she shares her creations!
Check out the last 6 years of costumes in this slideshow!
They’ve got an even bigger audience on Tik Tok!
