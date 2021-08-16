“I’m Married To Ghost Of Michael Jackson…”

Hang on it gets better!
A Medium says, “I’m married to the ghost of Michael Jackson but we don’t bonk – he just wants to eat cookies.” Her name is Kathleen Roberts, she’s a Medium and states that she is being possessed by the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Roberts admits that her and Jackson’s ghost have been married for several years and that “he doesn’t seem interested in consummating their marriage”.
Kathleen added, “He stays possessed in me (relaxed not channeling and just enjoying living through me and communicating with me as a husband). So he likes to eat in me. He loves cookies. He cusses a lot more to I’d expect him to as a former fan”.
Not sure if we believe this entirely.
Anyway, if you could choose a celebrity to be possessed by, who would it be? What would you say to a friend if they told you that they were being possessed by someone/something?