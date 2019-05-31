IKEA Recreates Living Rooms From Your Favorite TV Shows

FILE - This is a Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 file photo of the IKEA sign at the IKEA furnishing store in Magdeburg, Germany. Swedish furniture retailer Ikea said Tuesday Oct. 10, 2017 that it will start selling its goods through third-party web sites as a test "but no decisions made regarding what platforms/markets will be in the pilot." (AP Photo/Jens Meyer/File)

If you’ve been thinking about redecorating your living room, perhaps take a page from one of your favorite TV shows and head over to IKEA.

The Swedish furniture giant released their Real Life Series, which shows shoppers how to recreate the iconic layouts from Stranger Things, The Simpsons, and Friends using pieces from the store.

Of course, there are copyrights and all, so the displays are named “room for everyone,” the “room for families,” and the “room for mates.”

Right now the campaign is only in the United Arab Emirates, but hopefully, they’ll roll it out worldwide.