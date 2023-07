NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 28: Tony Bennett performs at the 9th Annual Exploring The Arts Gala founded by Tony Bennett and his wife Susan Benedetto at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 28, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images 8th Annual Exploring The Arts Gala)

Singer Tony Bennett passed away at 96.

No specific cause has been released, but he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. The 20-time Grammy winning singer and humanitarian sung with Amy Winehouse and did a couple of recordings with Lady Gaga.

