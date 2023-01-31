Husband Proposes Again Thinking It’s 1993 After Accident

After Kristy and Andrew Mackenzie got into a motorcycle accident in June 2022, Andrew awoke without his memory. He didn’t recognize his two daughters. His wife convinced the hospital to put them in the same room as they recovered and something pretty special happened.

After being around Kristy, his memory started to come back. Within 24 hours, he was a new person. After 11 days in the hospital, they were starting to walk again. A few months later, Andrew proposed to Kristy again. She said yes, because you know, they had been married already for 37 years! They are living in gratitude despite the accident that nearly took their lives.