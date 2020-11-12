      Weather Alert

How To Safely Open Champagne

Nov 12, 2020 @ 12:42pm

So you’re celebrating this holiday season and want to impress.

There’s just one thing in your way… how to open the bottle of champagne without looking like a fool.  Here are easy step-by-step instructions on how to “wow” your friends and look like a sommelier.

  1. Remove the foil wrapper.
  2. Loosen the wire cage, but don’t remove it.
  3. Hold the bottle at a 45-degree angle while slowly rotating the bottom of the bottle as your other hand holds the caged cork.
  4. Keep rotating the bottle and holding the cork until the bottle subtly pops open.

There you go! Pour that bubbly, celebrate, and drink responsibly!

TAGS
champagne cork Holiday wine
POPULAR POSTS
Hot Chocolate Bombs Are A Tik Tok Trend We Can Get Behind Because...DELICIOUS
Last Word Game: Sports That Would Be Funnier Played Naked
Chocolate Strawberry Cheerios Are Coming
There Are Hobbit Homes For Rent In Rhode Island
Every Hallmark Christmas Movie Has One Of These Plots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE