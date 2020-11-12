How To Safely Open Champagne
So you’re celebrating this holiday season and want to impress.
There’s just one thing in your way… how to open the bottle of champagne without looking like a fool. Here are easy step-by-step instructions on how to “wow” your friends and look like a sommelier.
- Remove the foil wrapper.
- Loosen the wire cage, but don’t remove it.
- Hold the bottle at a 45-degree angle while slowly rotating the bottom of the bottle as your other hand holds the caged cork.
- Keep rotating the bottle and holding the cork until the bottle subtly pops open.
There you go! Pour that bubbly, celebrate, and drink responsibly!