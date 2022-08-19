“House of the Dragon” Trailer

Fans of “Game of Thrones” have been waiting three years for the highly anticipated prequel, and here’s your first look!

Hollywood and streaming services are banking more on expanding established franchises, but it’s risky as fans know where the story is going. “Star Wars” fans get a new prequel to “Rogue One” called “Andor” on Disney+, and “Lord of the Rings” fans are getting a prequel called “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” on Amazon Prime Video (at a price tag of over a BILLION to make!)

“House of the Dragon” streams this Sunday (ugust 21st) on HBO Max!