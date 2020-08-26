‘Home Improvement’ Reunion Coming with Tim Allen and Richard Karn on New History Channel TV Show
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - APRIL 19: Actors Richard Karn and Tim Allen attend the 7th Annual TV Land Awards held at Gibson Amphitheatre on April 19, 2009 in Unversal City, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Tim the tool man Taylor, AKA Tim Allen, and his best friend and coworker Al, AKA Richard Karn, are back in an all new series coming to the History Channel called “Assembly Required”. A 10 episode series is set to debut in 2021.
Tim Allen will not only star in the show but will also serve as the executive producer while Richard Karn will also be an executive producer and the host. The show will spotlight the best and brightest builders around the country as they try to breathe life into everyday objects that need an update.