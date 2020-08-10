Hollywood Stylist Names Best And Worst Celebrities To Work With
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Jennifer Lopez attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
A former Hollywood stylist is dishing the dirt on her TikTok page, spilling the T on the worst stars to work with, including Marisa Tomei, Jessica Alba and Jennifer Lopez.
A woman named Tamaran, who worked for several celebrity stylists from 2008 to 2017, has created several confessionals in which she names Tomei, Alba, Lopez, “Pitch Perfect” starAlexis Knapp and Katherine Heigl as the worst people to work with.
What made them so bad? Marisa Tomei was late, rude and very particular. Tamaran says she showed up on time for an appointment with the actress at 9:30 a.m. but “Marisa didn’t wake up until 12:30 p.m., barely says hello, and proceeds to eat her breakfast of yogurt and granola.” Tomei was also “extremely particular” and returned a lot of items, but since Tamaran is one of her faves, she gave her a 5 out of 10.
In another video, she said “If 2020 was a career, it would be Katherine Heigl. Friends of mine who have worked on set with her and photoshoots have told me that she is extremely difficult and always mad.”
What about Jessica Alba? Tamaran says her friends that worked on set with her used the phrase “not nice.” “She loves to rub hummus on her dress, play mind games with you, [and] she does this thing where she talks to you while not talking to you.” Meanwhile, people who work for JLo aren’t allowed to look at her and Tamaran added, “there’s a reason why she can’t hold down a costumer or a seamstress.”
“Pitch Perfect” star Alexis Knapp rated a meager 1/10. “There’s some celebrities who pay, some who take forever to pay, and some who just don’t pay because they think their name is enough. And out of the Pitch Perfect cast, that was Alexis Knapp”. Tamaran worked with Knapp’s stylist for a year. Tamaran helped put together Knapp’s outfit for the 2015 MTV Movie Awards.
“This was one of the most difficult looks to put together. … Whilst being fitted in this dress, Alexis decided it would be wonderful to eat a slice of chocolate ice cream cake. Part of the cake melted onto the dress, and guess who had to clean it? Oh, but it gets better…” Tamaran revealed that a designer had lent Knapp $1,300 worth of jewelry to wear on the red carpet and when it came time to return the jewels, “let’s just say that she couldn’t find it.” On top of it all, Knapp wanted all services for free.
So we know the WORST, what about the BEST celebs to work with ? She loved working with Jon Stewart, George Clooney, and rates Carrie Underwood — “the sweetest woman on the planet” — a 10/10.
“[Underwood] looked into my eyes and said thank you, please, and have a good day”.
Tamaran also praised “Modern Family” star Ariel Winter,who she said “is actually a really sweet girl. So was her family.” Winter only got a 7/10 because “we actually fitted her in a dress and tailored her in a dress that an agency wanted her to be photo opped in, but then she didn’t even wear the dress.”
Selena Gomez also got a shout out as a 10/10 for being “one of the most professional human beings in the industry. She actually acknowledges you and thanks you for your time and work.”
MORE HERE