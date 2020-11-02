HGTV to Film Special in Santa Claus, Indiana to Air on Christmas
Santa Claus, Indiana is a wonderful small town just about 90 minutes away from Louisville. Santa Claus, Indiana has one of the busiest post offices around Christmas of course due to their holiday stamp from Santa, and the town features Lake Rudolph, St. Nicholas Church, Christmas Lake Village, Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari, and so many more adorably festive traditions.
HGTV is going to showcase the town with a Christmas special called “Surprising Santa Claus” where two households will be surprised with home renovations. The show will be hosted by Lara Spencer of “Good Morning America” and “Flea Market Flip”. The special is set to air on Christmas!