Hero Pulls Man From Burning Car Wreck

February 9, 2024 7:37AM EST
 A citizen knew he had to act quickly on Sunday when he realized another man was in extreme danger in Baltimore, Maryland.

This happened when a car wrecked and caught fire on this interstate Sunday. Wesley was driving with his girlfriend at around 1:00 a.m. when he saw the whole thing near an exit. He didn’t even hesitate. She called 911 for help as Wesley tried to quickly come up with a rescue plan. 

He ran to the car and opened the passenger side door only to realize the man was unresponsive. So he grabbed hold of the man and dragged him out of the vehicle. About 15 seconds later, the entire car was engulfed in flames! 

He said, “If nobody was there to help him get out of that situation, that person would’ve died in that car,” and yes, others did stop to help.

The driver was expected to be alright.

