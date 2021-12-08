      Weather Alert

Hero Catches A 3-Year-Old And Saves As Many As 10 People From Apartment Fire

Dec 8, 2021 @ 6:00am

An apartment complex in St. Louis went up in flames last week, and one man ended up saving as many as 10 people!  Arnez Merriweather says he kept his cool amid the panic of his neighbors, and ended up catching a 3-year-old from a second floor window, then the mother and grandmother! Other residents found maintenance ladders and he went to work assisting other residents to safety…as many as ten people. Five people were treated by fire and EMS on site and 3 were taken to the hospital, but all survived thanks to Arnez’s actions!

 

“It’s just really heartening to see in a time where folks are really concerned about clicks, likes, and follows, that instead of capturing footage, this young man actually went into action to help his neighbors,” Capt. Garon Mosby with the St. Louis Fire Department, stated.

 

#FeelGood

