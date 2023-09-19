99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Here’s Why *NSYNC Didn’t Perform Their Song At The VMAs

September 19, 2023 10:44AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

When JT, Joey, Lance, JC and Chris reunited on stage at the VMAs…they WERE originally supposed to perform their new song, “Better Place”. But the ongoing writers strike has prevented them from promoting the “Trolls Band Together” movie and therefore, the song. Also, Joey talks about how they had to figure out how their five different personalities and tastes fit with where they want the band’s sound to go.

So it’s a wait and see how that plays out to see if there will be any other opportunities for the group!

More about:
Better Place
NSync
Perform
Trolls Band Together
writer's strike

POPULAR POSTS

1

NSYNC Sends Fans Wild As They Release First Song In Two Decades
2

Joe Jonas Officially Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner
3

Race Track Hosts Race For Kids Wearing T-Rex Costumes
4

Chris Evans Is A Married Man!
5

Olivia Rodrigo Responds To Rumors "Vampire" Is About Taylor Swift

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE