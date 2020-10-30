Here’s Why “Bachelorette” Clare Crawley Leaves Early
ABC exec Rob Mills is revealing what really went down during Clare Crawley’s dramatic season of “The Bachelorette,” and it looks like yes the rumors are true. It was because of Dale Moss.
While discussing Tuesday’s episode (on Nick Viall’s “Viall Files” podcast), Mills said it was when Crawley decided to keep a group date rose for herself that he knew this season of “The Bachelorette” would need to change, due to the hairstylist’s growing feelings for front-runner Dale.
Mills said, “At the time, it was sort of controversial. This is when it was really like, ‘Oh my God, like we’ve really got to start thinking about this.’When she didn’t give out that rose and just gave it to herself.”
Podcast host Nick Viall then told Mills, “I felt like I saw that coming. It’s like, ‘Dale’s not on this date, I’m just not going to give a rose.’” “Right. That was it,” Mills stated. “That was when we started making the call.”
During her second group date on Tuesday’s episode, a handful of Crawley’s options participated in a roast that heavily targeted Moss, who was not part of the date. In the final minutes of the episode, Crawley is seen telling a producer, “I’m not going to sit there [after they] dished on my fiancé so hard.” Well then…that would put a wrench in the whole process for anyone else right?
In a preview for next week’s episode, Crawley’s much-buzzed-about exit is teased, with “Bachelor” alum Tayshia Adams allegedly swooping in as her replacement. On Tuesday night, Adams, cleverly reacted to her “Bachelorette” debut by captioning an Instagram snap, “You rang…?!”
Lauren Zima (who happens to be “Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison’s girlfriend) broke all this down too…