Here’s Everything We Know About Ed Sheeran’s ‘=’ Album (So Far)

Yes, we’re getting excited for Ed Sheeran’s new album “=” dropping on October 29th. Ed is getting his fans, affectionately called “Sheerios,” ready for his fifth full-length album. Here’s what we know so far!
The album features 14 tracks and on Monday (October 25th) Sheeran teamed with YouTube for a one-of-a-kind preview of the album where video shorts of all 14 songs feature Ed in different scenes from the opening track, “Tides” to the already released tracks, “Bad Habits” and “Shivers.”
“Sheerios” can pre-order the album via Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Target. You can also order album extras such as a t-shirt box set, exclusive red cassette, recycled vinyl, deluxe book vinyl that includes a 20-page hard-cover book with lyrics, credits, photos, and exclusive artwork and t-shirt and autographed CD.
Ed Sheeran had tested positive for COVID-19 causing him to cancel many live performances and possibly his upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live. Ed Sheeran was scheduled to be the musical guest for the November 6th show.
Have you previewed Ed Sheeran’s “=” album via YouTube? Which video are you most excited to see in full?