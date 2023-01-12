Harry Styles Sues Over Fake Merch

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Harry Styles attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

NME reports that Harry Styles and his team are suing online sellers for selling illegitimate merchandise.

It’s said that the fake merch products have been listed on legitimate online marketplaces such as Etsy and Amazon. The lawsuit goes on to say that the items make it “difficult for consumers to distinguish such stores from an authorised retailer”.

If you want the real stuff, peep the link here for Harry’s real merch.