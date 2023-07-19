99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Harry Styles Gets SEVEN New Wax Figures

July 19, 2023 2:21PM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (Editors Note: Image has been converted to black and white) Harry Styles performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Madame Tussauds wasn’t playing around when they decided to add a new Harry Styles wax figure to their locations. They just rolled out the pictures on Instagram:

They mention that the new Harry wax figure in London will debut on July 27, 2023! They don’t mention when the others will arrive, but they do have six other locations besides London: New York, Hollywood, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore, and Sydney.

