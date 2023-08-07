Harry Styles Bought A Portrait Of Himself For $6 And A Candy Bar

Source: YouTube

It was a great honor for Harry Styles to have his portrait painted by David Hockney for the National Portrait Gallery. And Joe Lycett, English comedian and tv host, saw a great opportunity to make it funny. And he did. He did his own version of the painting. And Harry Styles liked it so much, he bought it…

According to Huff Post, Harry messaged,

I think it’s incredible important that I purchase this portrait from you. If you’d ever consider parting with this masterpiece I’d like to hang it in my home immediately.

After some back and forth, they came to an agreement that Harry would pay £6 ($6.60) and a KitKat Chunky Peanut Butter.