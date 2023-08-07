99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Harry Styles Bought A Portrait Of Himself For $6 And A Candy Bar

August 7, 2023 5:26PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

It was a great honor for Harry Styles to have his portrait painted by David Hockney for the National Portrait Gallery. And Joe Lycett, English comedian and tv host, saw a great opportunity to make it funny. And he did. He did his own version of the painting. And Harry Styles liked it so much, he bought it…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joe Lycett (@joelycett)

According to Huff Post, Harry messaged,

I think it’s incredible important that I purchase this portrait from you. If you’d ever consider parting with this masterpiece I’d like to hang it in my home immediately.

After some back and forth, they came to an agreement that Harry would pay £6 ($6.60) and a KitKat Chunky Peanut Butter.

More about:
celebrity news
david hockney
dunny
Harry Styles
jow lycett
painting
Parody
portrait
spoof

POPULAR POSTS

1

This New Flavor of Skittles Will Wreck You
2

Taylor Swift Adds 15 North American Dates to 'Eras Tour' in 2024
3

Lizzo's Documentary Director Says She Quit Due To A "Toxic" Environment
4

"The Queen of Chaos" Is From Kentucky
5

This Guy Has Made A Career Of Being An Extra In Over 100 Movies And Shows

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE