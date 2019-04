Cape Town, South Africa,hipster trying on skatershoes in skateshop

THANK YOU VANS! I’ve been meaning to buy a pair of VANS, but now I’ll wait until these Harry Potter vans come out!

Vans Is Releasing Special Harry Potter Shoes — Seemingly Inspired by the Four Hogwarts Houses https://t.co/diU7f09J01 — People (@people) April 23, 2019

Beyond excited. And yes, I joined the mailing list to find out when.