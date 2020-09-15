      Breaking News
Harry Potter-Inspired Dinner Experience Coming to Louisville

Sep 15, 2020 @ 8:14am
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: A general view inside the 'Great Hall' at the new Harry Potter Studio Tour at Warner Brothers Leavesden Studios on March 23, 2012 in London, England. The studio, which includes the actual sets and special effects departments where the films were created and shot, goes on public display on March 31, 2012. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

If you love Harry Potter, and you’re looking for a way to be festive this holiday season, then you’re in luck. A Harry Potter-inspired dinner experience is coming to Louisville this holiday season at the Louisville Palace!

It’s featuring a 5 course meal and a whole lot of wizardry fun in the process, oh and of course, the proper covid-19 measures! Want tickets, click here?

