Harry Potter, AKA Daniel Radcliffe, Takes on the ‘Hot Ones’ Challenge

Dec 5, 2020 @ 8:08am

‘Hot Ones’ is a social media fav with every new episode and now Daniel Radcliffe is taking one of the top trending spots on YouTube with the latest episode! Obviously Daniel is best known for his role as the iconic Harry Potter, but he’s also well known on Broadway and so much more.

While eating his way through hot wings and elevating hot sauces, Daniel revealed why he’s not on social media…simply because he doesn’t think he’s mentally strong enough to handle it.

 

