Harry Connick Jr. and Lauren Daigle Will Return to ‘American Idol’

Apr 15, 2021 @ 5:51am

‘American Idol’ is bringing back the nostalgia! Harry Connick Jr. and Lauren Daigle are returning to American Idol to perform on the comeback episode!

Harry will sing a medley of songs from his new album, Alone With My Faith. Lauren will perform her hit “Look Up Child.” Harry talked about coming back to the show and said, “I had such a good time when I was a judge, and before that, a mentor. So any chance I get to see those folks again, I welcome. I have a lot of friends there.”

They will appear on the April 19th episode.

