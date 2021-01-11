Harry And Meghan Quit Social Media Because Of Online ‘Hate’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sworn off social media for good nearly one year after stepping away from their royal duties.
The Times of London reported on Saturday, January 9, that the couple are “very unlikely” to return to platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook after receiving a barrage of “hate.” Sources also say they won’t be using it for their new nonprofit venture, the Archewell Foundation, either.
In the meantime, word is that Harry and his brother, Prince William, have begun to repair their relationship with some video calls over the holidays. A source said, “Things are a lot better between William and Harry. If you go back a year at this stage, these brothers were barely on talking terms,” she revealed. “When William went to the Sandringham Summit, he was so angry with his brother. He couldn’t even face going to that lunch with the Queen. He only went for the meetings, such was his frustration and feeling of disappointment about what his brother had done and how Harry was handling the situation.”