“Halloween Kills” Final Trailer

Sep 21, 2021 @ 6:50am

This latest story picks up right after the events of the 2018 reboot in which iconic heroine Laurie Strode and her daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson have successfully left Michael Myers caged in the basement of Laurie’s home as it burns down. However, with firefighters attempting to put out the fire leading to Michael’s escape, the Strode women join forces with a group of other survivors and the rest of Haddonfield to form a mob and hunt him down.

 

In Theaters and Streaming Only on Peacock October 15!

TAGS
halloween kills Michael Myers trailer
