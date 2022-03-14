      Weather Alert

Hailey Bieber Back Home After Being Hospitalized With Blood Clot

Mar 14, 2022 @ 6:46am

Hailey Bieber has confirmed reports that she was hospitalized last week, clarifying on social media that she suffered stroke-like symptoms due to a small blood clot in her brain. “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” Bieber posted on her Instagram Saturday. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” she continued. “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!”

Bieber added, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

 

MORE HERE

 

TAGS
blood clot brain Hailey Bieber
POPULAR POSTS
"Flip Or Flop" Is Ending After 10 Seasons
5-Year-Old Indiana Boy Collects Stuffed Animals For Kids Who Need One
A Viral TikTok Landed Her On "American Idol"
Missed Connections: Porsche Guy and Budding Romance On The Ohio
The Saddest Song Of All Time?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On