Hailey Bieber said she had “literally never talked about this ever” on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. She addresses the long-held believe that she “stole” Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez. “There was no overlap. Period.”

She also had a strong message for Selena fans…”you don’t have to like me, but you don’t have to say anything either.” Hear the entire podcast here: