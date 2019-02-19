Girl Scout Offers Jason “Momoas” Instead of Samoas to Help Sell Cookies

It’s the most wonderful time of year! That is, if you love Girl Scout Cookies! And one Girl Scout from Colorado has gone viral thanks to her clever “Momoas”.

There’s always a competition to see who can sell the most cookies, and this idea may be the best yet. The young Colorado girl and her mom marketed the beloved Samoa Girl Scout cookies as “Momoas” featuring a perfectly crafted box featuring the hotness that is Jason Momoa.

‘Jason Momoa Samoas:’ Girl Scout uses clever marketing tactic to sell cookies https://t.co/zVM14GgHl2 pic.twitter.com/PxGtTA94hs — FOX6 News (@fox6now) February 16, 2019

Naturally she’s gone viral. And she’s also been named the Top Cookie CEO. Have we mentioned her mom is in marketing?