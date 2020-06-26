Girl Pranks Her Roommate By Flipping EVERYTHING In Her Room Upside Down
This is pretty dang amazing…especially considering the BED IS ON THE CEILING. A Tik Tok user that goes by sunsfreak93 shared the masterpiece along with her roommates reaction with her followers.
Literally everything is upside down — picture frames, dressers, her clothing. The bed is hanging from the ceiling and the ceiling fan (which is fully operational) is on the floor. In the comments of another video, she admitted it took 7 to 8 hours to flip everything around mostly using nails. Can’t even begin to know how she rigged the bed to the ceiling. But she even went as far as to rewire the ceiling fan so it would work on the floor!
The roommate couldn’t be mad since they are in a “prank war” and you HAVE to respect the creativity and commitment!
