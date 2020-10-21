      Weather Alert

Get Paid To Eat Halloween Candy???

Oct 21, 2020 @ 6:00am

BonusFinder.com is looking for someone who likes candy…and they’ll pay you $500 to taste a bunch!

Yep! They said: “This is not a trick, we will be treating the chosen candidate with a $500 pay-out to decide the best Halloween candies in the U.S.”

To apply, just go here and fill out the information requested. You must be able to explain why you are the best person for the job.

The candy taster will be asked to rate the provided candy based on the following criteria:

  • Candy taste
  • Complexity of flavors used
  • Price of each treat and value for money
  • Size of each portion
  • Flavor profile
  • Jaw ache score
  • Wrapper effectiveness and appeal
  • Healthiness
  • Suitable for those with dietary needs and allergies

The winner will be notified by Wednesday, Oct. 28. The winner will be chosen randomly. The applicants must be at least 21 years old and live in the United States or Canada.

The candy will be delivered to the winner’s home.

