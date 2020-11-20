Get Paid $2,500 to Watch 25 Holiday Movies in 25 Days
It’s a tough job, but somebody’s gotta do it! Reviews.org is looking for the “Chief Holiday Cheermeister” and they’re offering to pay someone $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days and also receive a year subscription to 7 different streaming services!
They’re accepting applications now through December 4th. You have to be 18, you have to be able to stream, and of course, you have to write quick reviews/ take surveys after each one! Plus, you get to CHOOSE what you watch!