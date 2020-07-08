Get A Personalized Birthday Video Message From Carole Baskin For $200
Carole Baskin has found a fun way to make about $120,000…thanks to about 600 people so far buying personalized video messages from her on the Cameo app. This guy got one as a gift!
Ermagerd. Tons of other celebs will do this for a price. like Perez Hilton, Tori Spelling and Ryan Cabrera. If you’ve got $999 to part with, you can get one from Floyd Mayweather! His profile on the site touts Mayweather as “one of most iconic athletes of all time”, claims he’s the “most expensive celebrity” on the app (though Caitlyn Jenner charges twice that), and promises that he’ll respond to requests within five days.
Looks like he’s gotten at least one taker already, since there’s a lone review from an apparently satisfied customer who gave Mayweather’s performance five stars.
** Mayweather earned $785 million across 50 career fights.