‘Game of Throne’ Star Kit Harington Checked Into A Wellness Center

Kit Harington, the 32-year-old ‘Game of Thrones’ star checked into a wellness center in Connecticut and has now been there for about a month. It was reported that he got there before the GoT series finale.

A friend of Kit’s told Page Six, “The end of GoT really hit Kit hard…he realized ‘this is it—this is the end,’ it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next?”

The source continues, “His wife Rose is being extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet.”

Kit, we hope you find peace and receive the support you need! We all need to take care of ourselves and our mental health.