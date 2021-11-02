Fun Fact: Chrissy Metz Was Once Ariana Grande’s Manager

Chrissy Metz from This Is Us dropped a fun fact on the finale of E!’s Celebrity Game Face alongside her co-stars Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson.
Kevin Hart hosts and tested how well the co-stars knew each other. The question Chrissy asked was: “When I first moved to L.A., I was Ariana Grande‘s [blank],” listing bikini waxer, agent and dog walker.
Kevin was thinking dog walker: “I don’t know why, you had me fooled with the dog walker [option],” “I’ve only met Ariana twice and she’s had a dog in her hands both times.”