      Weather Alert

Fun Fact: Chrissy Metz Was Once Ariana Grande’s Manager

Nov 2, 2021 @ 6:15am

Chrissy Metz from This Is Us dropped a fun fact on the finale of E!’s Celebrity Game Face alongside her co-stars Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Kevin Hart hosts and tested how well the co-stars knew each other. The question Chrissy asked was:  “When I first moved to L.A., I was Ariana Grande‘s [blank],” listing bikini waxer, agent and dog walker.

 

Kevin was thinking dog walker: “I don’t know why, you had me fooled with the dog walker [option],”  “I’ve only met Ariana twice and she’s had a dog in her hands both times.”

TAGS
agent Ariana Grande Celebrity Game Face Chrissy Metz This Is Us
POPULAR POSTS
Sandra Bullock In "The Unforgivable"
You Laugh You Lose: Halloweenie
SPANX Boss Gifted Employees With $10K And First-Class Flights To Anywhere
Missed Connections: Goth Wedding And Best Tank Top Ever
Nurses Get Engaged On The Hospital Roof In Elaborate Viral Proposal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On