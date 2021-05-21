Fun Fact: Angelina Jolie And Ellen Pompeo Are Besties
Angelina Jolie and “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo have grown close over the past couple of years for a few reasons. Their kids are close and they live in the same Los Feliz neighborhood. Ellen has three kids ages 11, 6 and 4 and they like hanging with Angelina’s kids. Brad Pitt lives less than a mile from them to make co-parenting easier.
Angelina is back in theaters and on HBO Max now in “Those Who Wish Me Dead” playing a firefighter with PTSD trying to save a child in trouble.