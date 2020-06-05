Former NFL Coach Defends Drew Brees
Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy came to Drew Brees’ defense after the New Orleans Saints quarterback said he would never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the US or the country.
Brees was immediately slammed for the comments by several players around the NFL leading for him to issue an apology yesterday (Thursday).
But Dungy said: “he can’t be afraid to say that and we can’t be afraid to say ‘Ok, Drew, I don’t agree with you but let’s talk about this. Let’s sit down and talk about it’ We can’t just say anytime something happens I don’t agree with, ‘I’m done with that. I’m done with this person.’ That doesn’t make sense. We have to be better than that.”
