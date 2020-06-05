      Breaking News
#UnitedForJustice

Former NFL Coach Defends Drew Brees

Jun 5, 2020 @ 8:11am

Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy came to Drew Brees’ defense after the New Orleans Saints quarterback said he would never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the US or the country.

 

Brees was immediately slammed for the comments by several players around the NFL leading for him to issue an apology yesterday (Thursday).

But Dungy said: “he can’t be afraid to say that and we can’t be afraid to say ‘Ok, Drew, I don’t agree with you but let’s talk about this. Let’s sit down and talk about it’ We can’t just say anytime something happens I don’t agree with, ‘I’m done with that. I’m done with this person.’ That doesn’t make sense. We have to be better than that.”

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
controversy Drew Brees flag kneeling Tony Dungy
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE