Former High School Wrestler Subdues Man Assaulting Subway Worker

April 9, 2024 6:20AM EDT
Source: YouTube

A former high school wrestler used that technique to work to diffuse a situation in an Indianapolis Subway.

As former high school wrestler Gabriel Pitzulo, who now works as a welder, stepped into a Subway in Indy for some lunch a few weeks ago, when he immediately saw people were talking loudly. Pitzulo quickly took the guy down and subdued him until authorities got there. 

“There’s a lot of talk nowadays of toxic masculinity, and I’m really trying to, you know, push this narrative that you should stand up for the people, innocent people, people in your local neighborhood.” He said, “All Glory to God.”

 

The owner of the store said Pitzulo has free sandwiches for life from that location!

