Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Rescues A Rafter In Tennessee

Jun 16, 2020 @ 7:24am

Hannah Brown jumped into bonafide hero-mode to help a man who fell out of his raft after it flipped in the river in Tennessee.

She was white water rafting when the man fell in and the river took him downstream.  That’s when Brown pulled him in to her raft.   The man’s girlfriend took to Twitter to reveal Brown’s heroics and even shared video of the incident on Instagram.

https://twitter.com/quintnugget/status/1271943504332234752?s=20

