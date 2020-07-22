Floating Cinemas Are Now A Thing
During the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in movies have been making a comeback. Now, floating cinemas will be popping up in a number of places.
Floating cinemas will allow people to watch from mini-boats. The cinema will be made up of 12 to 24 mini-boats, each holding up to eight people. Tickets will require that the entire boat be purchased to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only to allow for social distancing on and between boats.
The movies will be a mix of golden oldies and new releases. Attendees will get free popcorn, and other movie snacks and drinks will be available for purchase before people go on the boats.
They did this in Paris on the famous Seine River. Floating Boat Cinema will head to St. Louis on September 9th and later to Cincinnati which will be the closest to us.
MORE HERE