First Grader Works On Skills Reading To Seniors

Source: YouTube

A first grader in Minnesota, is working on her reading skills with the help of some very special friends.

7-year-old Maggie Kuznia decided one day last year not to take her Nintendo Switch with her when she went with her mom to work at the senior living building, but was going to bring books to read to the residents. And she’s kept it up. One of the residents she reads to says, “She’s such a good little reader. I taught first grade, and I taught kids how to read. There were very few children who could come in and read like that.”

Her routine is to walk through the building asking neighbors if they will allow her to read to them and they all love it! What a great idea!